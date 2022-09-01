Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix.

Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid the area. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

CLOSED: Thomas Rd Eastbound at 43rd Ave due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.