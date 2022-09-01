Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix

Police are on the scene after a bicyclist accident early this morning on 43rd Ave and Thomas...
Police are on the scene after a bicyclist accident early this morning on 43rd Ave and Thomas road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix.

Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid the area. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating after two people were found dead early Thursday morning.
Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos
Flu shots are available at Banner and HonorHealth clinics starting Sept. 1
Banner, HonorHealth to offer flu shots on Sept. 1
Flu shots available at Phoenix health clinics starting Sept. 1
The Muellers believe the government’s response during the Obama administration was too slow and...
Kayla Mueller’s parents search for her remains and answers in her death