Banner, HonorHealth to offer flu shots on Sept. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s officially September, which means we’re getting closer to the start of flu season in Arizona. Both Banner Health and HonorHealth Medical Group will be offering flu shots starting on Sept. 1.

In a statement, HonorHealth says the only exception will be the Fountain Hills location, which will have shots on Sept. 12.

This week Arizona’s Family spoke to Dr. Devin Minior, the Chief Medical Officer over Banner’s Ambulatory Division. In part, it’s offering the shots a bit earlier this year because of flu activity in other parts of the world. “We have a good sense that this year it’s going to be a little bit earlier this flu season,” said. Dr. Devin Minior. He says that’s based on reports coming out of Australia. “There’s started earlier they were hit pretty hard this year. We wanted to start relatively early.”

Last year was a mild flu season in Arizona until the spring when there was a spike in flu cases. Experts say the big thing we all need to remember this year is preparation. The CDC says getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and the people you love. There’s a long list of those most at risk for complications, including people who are 65 and older and people with other conditions like asthma.

“Even if you yourself are relatively healthy, you may not get too sick with the flu, you are at risk when you get an infection like the flu of infecting other individuals who may be older or immunocompromised,” says Dr. Minior. “Or maybe very young and may not have a strong immune system. So you’re not just protecting yourself, but you’re protecting those around you.”

A spokesperson with Dignity Health says patients will be able to get flu shots in their clinics in the coming weeks, with employees getting them in mid-September. Valleywise is looking to offer them at the end of September.

If you have questions about when you should get the flu shot, your best bet is to always ask your doctor.

