Arizona Democratic governor nominee debuts ad focusing on border security plan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the general election heating up, Katie Hobbs is trying to toughen up her image on immigration. The Democratic nominee for governor unveiled a new ad this week highlighting her border security plan.

The 30-second spot features Hobbs walking through the desert with two sheriffs from southern Arizona. “She’s not here to politicize our border. Katie Hobbs has a plan and solutions,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says in the commercial.

Her proposal, which is available on her campaign website, is broad on the state level and relies heavily on the federal government and a politically polarized Congress for action. Handling the U.S.-Mexican border is a federal government responsibility, not the direct job of states or governors.

Hobbs, in part, wants the feds to modernize the ports of entry, fix what she calls a broken visa allocation system, and beef up the staffing and funding for immigration courts. She also called for “A real plan to address the crisis at the border before lifting title 42.”

That is a change for Hobbs, who was asked earlier this year if President Joe Biden’s plan to reopen the border to asylum seekers was the right decision. “Title 42 isn’t working,” she told Arizona’s Family in April.

After reversing course, Republicans attacked Hobbs for flip-flopping. On the state level, Hobbs promises to boost funding for sheriffs, local law enforcement, and the Department of Public Safety to “handle migrant crossings humanely and efficiently.”

Hobbs faces Republican Kari Lake in what appears to be a tight race. The race currently stands as a toss-up, with Hobbs leading Lake by a single point, according to the polling averages from the website Real Clear Politics.

Immigration is always a top issue in Arizona elections, and this year is no different. Recent polling shows border security and inflation are the top two issues in the state, followed closely by election integrity and abortion.

In response to the latest commercial from Hobbs, Lake criticized her opponent and Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway. “Katie Hobbs managed to find a sheriff for her new clean up TV ad who is just as weak on border security as she is,” Lake said in a statement.

