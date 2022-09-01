Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Airfares expected to drop 25% during the month of September

Good Morning Arizona spoke with Gabe Sagile, senior editor at Travelzoo on fall travel trends and lower airfare costs.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now is the time to book your holiday travel!

As kids head back to school and summer vacation ends, September is traditionally the month where airfares are at their lowest. Airfares typically drop 12-15% during the transition between summer and fall seasons. However, this year, airfares are expected to drop 20-25%, since prices were so high during May-July.

RELATED: Frontier Airlines announces more flight routes starting at $19 one way

Good Morning Arizona reporter, Tess Rafols, spoke with Gabe Sagile, senior editor at Travelzoo on why September is the “golden” month to book travel, where you should visit, and tips on how to snag the best airfares.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plane fares expected to drop as fall season approaches
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of business on Thursday by giving away free cakes...
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of business
Better Piggies Rescue has announced tour date availability starting in September and lasting...
Better Piggies Rescue open to tours starting in September
Darrell J's latest adventure was indoor skydiving.
Darrell J. tries indoor skydiving at iFLY