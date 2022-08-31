Suspect claims self-defense in shooting of man, woman in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman remain hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a house in northeast Phoenix. And the person police believe is responsible says it was a case of self-defense.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on Hearn Road, which is near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. During the investigation, police learned that the man and woman showed up at the home where the alleged shooter and his girlfriend live. It’s unclear what happened next, but the man who lives there claims he shot the visitors in self-defense.

Police identified that man as Gregory Stephen Alt. Following the shooting, Alt and his girlfriend were detained and questioned by police. Alt was then arrested and booked into jail, where he’s facing charges for weapons violations and drug offenses.

Detectives have not yet been able to speak with the man and woman who were shot because of their conditions. Their identities have not been released.

