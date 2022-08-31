Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”

SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.

Arizona’s Family riding along with the posse. The day started with a tour of the communications center. They monitor calls coming in from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to calls coming in from concerned neighbors. The Sun City Posse has about 140 members. The requirements to join: you have to pass a background check, live in Sun City for at least half of the year, and be over 50 years old.

“It’s better to be a little older to work with an older person,” David Miller, a lieutenant and community liaison with the Sun City Posse said. “It’s a challenging age we live in electronically and you have to understand that some people still use a flip phone,” he continued. While the posse is not law enforcement as they are served by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the posse started about 50 years ago to help out.

“We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office,” Marc Fuller, a commander with the posse said. In July alone, they said they responded to more than 4,000 calls – emergency calls, welfare checks, and home vacation watches. In 2021, they helped out on nearly 40,000 calls. These are all volunteers, the group is a not-for-profit.

While on patrol, a homeless man waved us down. “I got a 14 year old kid doing blue. How can I get him home? I don’t have the money,” the man said. Fuller admits it’s more than the posse can handle. He offers to call the sheriff’s office.

“I can have a deputy come here and he can tell you if there are any resources available,” Fuller said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.