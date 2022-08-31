Newcomers Guide
Scottsdale man sentenced after years-long investment fraud case

A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The Internal Revenue Service says it is conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities. The action comes in response to an increasing number of threats borne of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle-income taxpayers.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale man and a California man were sentenced to prison, along with several others, for a conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and money laundering.

Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills

According to a news release from the IRS, from 2011 until 2017, David Alcorn, now age 78, from Scottsdale and Aghee Smith II, now age 70, from Roseville, California were involved in a wireless spectrum and dental franchise investment conspiracy that operated out of multiple states, including Arizona. Alcorn and Smith, along with their co-conspirators, deceived what officials believe to be possibly hundreds of individuals who were retiring.

The individuals were convinced to invest in or send money to companies owned by Alcorn, Bank, and another man. Many individuals cashed out their 401(k) and other retirement accounts while Alcorn, Bank, and Maeki were immediately transferring 20% to 70% of the funds to other companies they controlled as “fees.”

Police investigate woman's murder at mobile home in south Phoenix

Those involved in the fraud misappropriated the funds to pay for their crimes and lifestyles, as well as paid commissions to their salesmen. Smith sold the investments in 2011 for Alcorn and others, selling illiquid, highly speculative investments that were used as vehicles for fraud. Both Alcorn and Smith were sentenced to 15 years and 5 months and 13 years in prison.

Officials say that the victims of the fraud suffered losses worth more than $20 million.

