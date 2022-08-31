Newcomers Guide
Police investigate woman’s murder at mobile home in south Phoenix

By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on the scene of what has become a murder investigation at a mobile home in south Phoenix that left a man dead.

Officers were called to an address on West Cody Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday for a “check welfare” call. That’s near Central Avenue and Roeser Road. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

Police aren’t yet saying how the woman died, but they are calling it a homicide investigation. Detectives are investigating, but no other information was immediately available.

Police ask that anyone who might know something about what happened to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

