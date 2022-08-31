Not As Hot Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were in the 110′s across the Valley on Tuesday. Our excessive heat warning continues for the Valley through Wednesday evening at 8 pm. It’s been since July 21st since we’ve seen these high temperatures, so stay hydrated and keep an eye out for those that have to work outdoors in this heat. Seek shade and plenty of rest. Look for lows tonight in the upper 80′s under clear skies. Sunny skies and not as warm on Wednesday, with his just below 110 expected, but that’s still above average for this time of year.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern as we roll into the holiday weekend. Thunderstorm activity should be limited only in the higher terrain of Northern and Eastern Arizona. Drier air will be the norm across the Valley, so our rain chances will be next to nil. Thursday’s home opener for the Arizona State Sun Devils is a night game, but temps by the early evening kick-off, it will still be in the low 100′s. Saturday, look for another day at 110 and a possible heat warning being issued. We will keep an eye on it. If you are heading out early on Thursday or Friday for the holiday weekend. Also, be aware that excessive heat warnings for most locations in Southern California stretch thru Labor Day Monday. Temperatures will be well above average in the desert and even in most beach communities.

