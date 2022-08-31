Mohave Valley man faked being a Hollywood producer to lure teen girls, prosecutors say

MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mohave Valley man faked being a Hollywood producer to coerce two teenage girls into sex, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a news release sent out Wednesday, prosecutors said Kyle Matthew Thompson, 47, had just been released from state prison in November 2016 after being convicted for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

The feds said he soon began posing as a Hollywood movie producer and began using his social media accounts to talk to two 15-year-old girls. Then, in December 2016, he set off on a cross-country trip to meet up with the teens. When he got there, he began sexually assaulting one of the girls before quickly socializing with the other victim, their friends, and even unsuspecting parents. Thompson reportedly even impersonated a famous actor to entice the second victim into having sex with him.

“Thompson photoshopped himself into celebrity photos and shared them to his social media account to further bolster his fame-adjacent persona,” the DOJ explained.

In February, a jury found Thompson guilty on two counts of attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor and two counts of sexual offense by a registered sex offender. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison last Wednesday.

“Social media makes children particularly vulnerable to sexual predators,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “This sentence should send a powerful message to anyone who travels with the intent to abuse young people.”

Federal officials say this case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative started in 2006 to coordinate efforts in fighting child exploitation.

