Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week.

Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.

According to Arizona’s Family’s records, this was the 25th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 72nd in the state overall in 2022.

