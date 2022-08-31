Newcomers Guide
Man rushed to hospital after falling at construction site in Scottsdale

Scottsdale fire rescued a man who fell from a vault at a construction site on the north end of the city early Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell at a construction site in north Scottsdale Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out north of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Pkwy, in the DC Ranch area, just before 8 a.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was working at the site when he fell about 12 feet into a vault area. Video from the scene showed fire and construction crews centered near the south part of the site.

Fire officials originally called out a confined space rescue, but then they learned that a man had fallen into an open air vault.(Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio)
Fire officials say the man was taken to the hospital where his current condition is unknown. Officials haven’t said what led up to the fall.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

