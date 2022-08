PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you looking for a job or want to pick up some extra work? The Arizona State Fair is hiring!

More than 800 positions are now open with the fair. On Wednesday, there’s a job fair being hosted for the Veterans Memorial Coliseum from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

