Westbound I-10 reopens after semi-truck hauling produce rolls over in Buckeye

No one was hurt.
By Jason Sillman and David Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley was closed because a semi-truck rolled over, creating quite the mess on Tuesday night. It happened just before State Route 85 in Buckeye just after 7 p.m. It’s unclear why the truck rolled over, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the tractor-trailer went across the westbound lanes. No cars were involved.

The semi-truck was hauling a large amount of produce. No one was seriously hurt. DPS reopened the westbound lanes just before 8:30 p.m.

