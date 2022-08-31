Newcomers Guide
Jaime’s Local Love: Retail Therapy AZ

By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Retail Therapy AZ is your one-stop local shop and is now the home of 70 local businesses, artists, and Grab & Go meals under one roof. Two best friends found they loved holding local markets and wanted to find a storefront for small businesses to build and grow. Through dedication and community help, Retail Therapy AZ went from idea to opening its doors in just five weeks.

It is a multipurpose space that serves as a local marketplace in addition to hosting classes and workshops such as Kids Craft Nights, Paint and Sips, Yoga, and so much more! Outside of their store, Retail Therapy hosts community markets, food truck events, and family programs throughout the Valley. Their upcoming programs and activities are listed on their website and social media platforms. You can find a gift for anyone at Retail Therapy AZ: hats, nails, olive oil, artwork, earrings, spices, salsa, cutting boards, wine holders, and on and on, and all Arizona!

Retail Therapy AZ

602-807-9427

7029 N. 57th Dr, Glendale, AZ, 85301

Website: www.retailtherapyaz.com

Facebook: Retail Therapy Az | Facebook

Instagram: @retailtherapyaz

