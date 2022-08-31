Hot weather continues; No storms expected for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Excessive heat warning drops for the Valley on Wednesday at 8 p.m. after temperatures mostly stayed below the 110 mark. It’s still very warm this time of year as the daily high average sits at 104 degrees. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 80′s. Thursday and Friday look clear and dry for the Valley with a slight chance of storms in the higher elevations north and east of the Valley.

Highs should hover between 105-107 degrees with a light breeze out of the southwest each afternoon. Excessive Heat Warning for the Grand Canyon areas below 4,000 ft. remains in effect until Friday night. The home opener for the Sun Devils kicks off Thursday night with temperatures still above 100, so don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Warning drops tonight for the Valley, continues for the Grand Canyon Country and across Southern California. (AZ First Alert WX Team)

Sun Devil Stadium will live up to its name Thursday night! Drink water! (AZ First Alert WX Team)

As we roll into the Labor Day weekend, expect another warm up on Saturday with a high of 110 as the ridge of high pressure becomes strong once again. We will track whether or not an excessive heat warning will be issued, and we will #FirstAlert to let you know. But plan on uncomfortably hot temperatures Saturday, with only a slight cool down on Sunday.

Please drink extra water and seek shade often if you have any family gatherings outside. Sunday and Monday should see temperatures just below the 110 mark. Once again, if you are traveling to Southern California, excessive heat warnings remain in place from the beaches to the deserts through Monday night. Look for a chance of monsoon moisture to return later in the week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.