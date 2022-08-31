Heat Warning continues for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues today for the Valley with high temperatures expected to climb to 108 today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Use extra caution when spending time outside today, taking frequent breaks, and drinking extra water.

While the Heat Warning is over for the Valley tonight, it continues for western Arizona through Labor Day. Hot and dry conditions are likely to continue as strong, high pressure is anchored over our region. For the Valley, highs drop off to about 107 on Thursday and Friday before rebounding to 110 or above on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday’s home opener for the Arizona State Sun Devils is a night game, but temps by the early evening kick-off will still be in the low 100s. Monsoon moisture remains limited over our region. There’s a slight chance of storms each day in the high country, but even there, chances are only near about 10%. For the Valley, there’s a slim chance for storms Friday and Friday night.

