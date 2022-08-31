Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day.

Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank you and shout out to Gilbert’s waste disposal team. Abigail loves going outside every Wednesday morning to see the team pick up the trash and get a honk!” The sanitation worker gave Abigail her very own Gilbert trash truck. Poreda said he was so moved that he went looking for the worker’s name.

He found him, and his name was Jarrod Towe!

