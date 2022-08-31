Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day.

Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank you and shout out to Gilbert’s waste disposal team. Abigail loves going outside every Wednesday morning to see the team pick up the trash and get a honk!” The sanitation worker gave Abigail her very own Gilbert trash truck. Poreda said he was so moved that he went looking for the worker’s name.

He found him, and his name was Jarrod Towe! If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget to include photos and/or video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some big NASCAR stars are in Phoenix.
Big NASCAR stars helping fundraise for Arizona kids battling cancer
Something Good: Fostering futures
The Benjamin Franklin School- Crimson Campus recognized local fire fighters during heroism month.
Queen Creek charter school recognizes local fire department for heroism
Charter school recognizes Avondale fire department for heroism month