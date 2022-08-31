Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.

Her family told KOLD News 13 story after story about Deborah’s life, starting with the dreaded phone call.

“The hardest thing for me was calling my daughters and telling them your sister is gone,” said Deborah’s mom, Margaret Martinez.

August 25 was also Deborah’s daughter’s Ryane’s birthday.

“I still have it on my phone. She said, ‘Happy birthday honey,’” said Ryane Garibay.

Deborah’s sister Michelle LaVetter said a room would “come alive” whenever her late sister entered it.

As the youngest of four girls, Deborah’s sisters said the baby was the favorite.

“She would many times was the protector. She took on that role for her sisters and her family,” Deborah’s sister Joanna Caballero.

Deborah and Gabriel Garibay met in high school. He said they had their eyes on each other, but didn’t date until she was 18 years old.

“It was September 2 when she turned 18. We went together and then, on the 16th, we got married. But we did not tell anybody. When we were married, I went to her house and dropped her off and I took off. She went into the house like nothing happened,” said Gabriel Garibay.

The family said that is their Deborah! She was a strong independent woman who had a heart to serve others.

The 43-year-old was a U.S. Army veteran. She enlisted right after 9/11.

“She was 82nd Airborne. She was jumping out of perfectly good helicopters in the middle of the night,” said Deborah’s dad Joe Martinez.

She served for almost two decades and was injured while serving in Afghanistan. She came back to Tucson to serve local veterans.

“Veterans were one of the most important things in her life,” said Martinez.

Veterans, the homeless, kids, you name it. Her family said she would give the shirt off her back for anyone while wearing a smile and red lipstick.

“In her army stuff she is laughing and has this beautiful smile. Then the next moment she is in this dress with 6-inch heels and just as beautiful. That is something that we look at her and think what a blessing it has been for us,” said Caballero.

The family is trying their best to stay positive during this time. Two years ago, they said, Deborah and Gabriel lost a baby girl they named Danny. They said they are at peace knowing she has been reunited with her daughter.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Augustine Cathedral. The service will begin at 10:00 a.m. The family said the public is invited to attend.

