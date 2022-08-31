Deputies looking for the parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone by deputies near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening.

MCSO says the girl is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. If you recognize this girl, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.

