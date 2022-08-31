Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5/ KOLD News 13) - Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tucson, police confirmed on Tuesday.
According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old artist was reported missing in Tucson on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wy.
The investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, police say.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.