Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson

Tucson police department
Tucson police department
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5/ KOLD News 13) - Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tucson, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old artist was reported missing in Tucson on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wy.

The investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, police say.

