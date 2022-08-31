Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5/ KOLD News 13) - Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tucson, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Saving Country Music , the 32-year-old artist was reported missing in Tucson on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wy.

The investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, police say.

