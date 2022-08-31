Newcomers Guide
Circle K offering 40 cent gas discount Thursday at select locations

Circle K is offering gas discounts for Labor Day weekend at participating locations.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Circle K convenience store chain will be offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday for Circle K Fuel Day. More than 3,600 Circle K locations will be participating to help folks fill up before Labor Day weekend.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. For ongoing savings at the pump, score 10 cents off every gallon with Easy Pay.

In the store, there will be a variety of discounts available as well. To find the nearest location to you that’s participating, click here.

