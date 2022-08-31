Newcomers Guide
Celebrate Labor Day on Lake Pleasant with GetMyBoat

Ever wanted to take a spin on Lake Pleasant in your own boat? GetMyBoat can help you.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to celebrate Labor Day in style? GetMyBoat rentals has you covered!

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz donned his captain’s hat and went out on the water on Wednesday to give you an idea of what could be in store for your Labor Day weekend festivities. To learn more about GetMyBoat, click here.

