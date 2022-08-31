Blake Masters scrubs campaign website of controversial topics

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following his primary victory this month, Blake Masters removed some of the most controversial topics on the site about two issues that helped him win. A review of an internet archive, the Wayback Machine, shows Masters appeared to promote the discredited claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump while supporting a restrictive abortion law.

Since winning the nomination, Masters removed the reference to Trump losing and appeared to soften his stance regarding abortion.

“The campaign website was updated post-primary to draw a sharp contrast with Mark Kelly’s radical left-wing views on a number of issues,” Masters’ campaign said in a statement.

When asked about his opponent deleting certain statements on his website, Kelly didn’t have much to say.

“You know it’s his website, I think it’s important for folks to know where people stand on the issues, and you can see that in individuals’ comments,” Kelly said.

