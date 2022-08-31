Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Blake Masters scrubs campaign website of controversial topics

Masters appears to be taking a more moderate stance online.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following his primary victory this month, Blake Masters removed some of the most controversial topics on the site about two issues that helped him win. A review of an internet archive, the Wayback Machine, shows Masters appeared to promote the discredited claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump while supporting a restrictive abortion law.

Since winning the nomination, Masters removed the reference to Trump losing and appeared to soften his stance regarding abortion.

“The campaign website was updated post-primary to draw a sharp contrast with Mark Kelly’s radical left-wing views on a number of issues,” Masters’ campaign said in a statement.

When asked about his opponent deleting certain statements on his website, Kelly didn’t have much to say.

“You know it’s his website, I think it’s important for folks to know where people stand on the issues, and you can see that in individuals’ comments,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blake Masters scrubs campaign website
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on...
Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit
FILE - Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix, Arizona,...
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically