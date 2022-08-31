Better Piggies Rescue open to tours starting in September

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Better Piggies Rescue has announced that they have tour date availability starting in September and lasting until December.

Everyone is invited to tour the facility, located at 36246 N. 24th St., and meet the pigs, hear their rescue stories, and much more. Space is limited so be sure to RSVP as soon as possible. If you’d like to get more involved with the organization you can sign up on the website.

Volunteer orientations are once a month. For a donation of $30, it includes a volunteer shirt and sticker. Volunteers under the age of 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Click here to learn more!

