Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election

Victor Manuel Aguirre pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted illegal voting on July 26, 2022.(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.

The Pima County recorder didn’t know about Aguirre’s prior convictions at the time, and his vote was counted in the general election. Aguirre pleaded guilty to attempted illegal voting as part of a deal and then learned his punishment. His voter registration was also pulled and he will have to apply to get his voting rights restored.

Latest News

