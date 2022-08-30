Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street

YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yavapai County Sheriff David Rohdes is hosting a community meeting on Thursday in the town of Yarnell as the investigation continues into what happened when an off-duty sergeant struck and killed a woman who was crossing Highway 89 and Post Road last week.

Deputies on the scene reported that Sgt. Dakota Brinkley was on his way home after his shift when the crash happened. In an update Tuesday morning, deputies identified the woman as Donna Gordon, who was crossing the street after having dinner at a local pizzeria. DPS troopers are still investigating the incident. No other information about the crash has been released.

A community meeting is being held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the Yarnell Community Center. According to YCSO, residents had been asking for a crosswalk to be put in that area. The department did not specify what it plans to address in that meeting, but County Supervisor Harry Oberg will also be attending.

