Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street

The greeting introduces Yarnell visitors as they arrive on Highway 89.
The greeting introduces Yarnell visitors as they arrive on Highway 89.(Town of Yarnell)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yavapai County Sheriff David Rohdes is hosting a community meeting on Thursday in the town of Yarnell as the investigation continues into what happened when an off-duty sergeant struck and killed a woman who was crossing Highway 89 and Post Road last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say

Deputies on the scene reported that Sgt. Dakota Brinkley was on his way home after his shift when the crash happened. In an update Tuesday morning, deputies identified the woman as Donna Gordon, who was crossing the street after having dinner at a local pizzeria. DPS troopers are still investigating the incident. No other information about the crash has been released.

A community meeting is being held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the Yarnell Community Center. According to YCSO, residents had been asking for a crosswalk to be put in that area. The department did not specify what it plans to address in that meeting, but County Supervisor Harry Oberg will also be attending.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The deadline to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program
Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program
Chandler police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly drag racing crash.
Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly drag racing crash
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash