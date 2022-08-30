Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend still missing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say 16-year-old Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, her boyfriend Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.

However, detectives are still working on finding Cigarroa. He may be driving a 2009 white Jeep with Arizona Plate DADIMAC. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-212 or (602) 262-6141.

