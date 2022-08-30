Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend still missing

Police say 16-year-old Beatriz Velazquez (left) and her baby have been found, but her...
Police say 16-year-old Beatriz Velazquez (left) and her baby have been found, but her boyfriend, 24-year-old Horacio Cigarrora (right), is still missing.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say 16-year-old Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, her boyfriend Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.

RELATED: Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn

However, detectives are still working on finding Cigarroa. He may be driving a 2009 white Jeep with Arizona Plate DADIMAC. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-212 or (602) 262-6141.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius became separated from his...
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City identified
The Rio Verdes community held a meeting to discuss the future of their water supply.
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
Rio Verde Foothills community discusses future of water supply
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year