It’s hot out there: Here’s how to stay safe in this Arizona heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley and with it the potential for danger.

With an excessive heat warning in effect across the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, some trails like Camelback and Piestewa will be closed most of the day while others will remain open. When these warnings are in effect, it’s important to pay attention to warning signs in place at local trails.

Staying alert and hydrated is especially important for days like this. Some key reminders? You need to drink water before you get thirsty, reduce time in the sun, wear sunscreen, and try to avoid long strenuous activities outside. You’re also encouraged to check on your elderly neighbors who might be more prone to heat-related illnesses and injuries.

Signs to watch out for

Heat Stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do if you need help? You need to call 911 right away as heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. While crews arrive, move to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath, and do not give the person anything to drink until paramedics arrive.

Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

Need help? Move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, and put cool, wet cloths on your body. If possible take a cool bath and sip water often.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.