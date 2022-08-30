Newcomers Guide
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City identified

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius became separated from his group.
Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius became separated from his group.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a California man was the hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in a 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a group of three other out-of-town hikers. His body was located Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the four hikers called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday to say they were lost, out of water and showing signs of heat exhaustion in 104-degree conditions. Besides Movius, the other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27. City rescue crews treated the surviving hikers for dehydration.

