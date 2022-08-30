Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools eligible for postseason play after appealing to the AIA

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Valley high schools won their appeals after the Arizona Interscholastic Association found violations that disqualified them from the playoffs. Hamilton High School’s football team and Queen Creek’s baseball team were originally placed on probation on Aug. 15.

According to AIA, Hamilton committed a recruiting violation. Sources told Arizona’s Family that Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen over the summer. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. And Hamilton was a favorite to make a run for the open division title this season after making it to the state semifinals last year.

In addition, Queen Creek became disqualified after a player reportedly exceeded 60 pitches in a game against Chaparral. According to the East Valley Tribune, Queen Creek coach Mikel Moreno wasn’t using an approved device to count pitches during its matchup. As such, the pitcher wasn’t given an extra day of rest and therefore wasn’t allowed to pitch against Hamilton High in the next game.

On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs.

