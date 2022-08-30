Gas prices to affect Labor Day travel for Arizonans, despite dipping prices at the pump

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Labor Day weekend, some people will take off. More will hit the road. “One of the things we’ve noticed across the summer is that people are a little bit weary about inflation and gas prices, but they’re still intending to travel,” said Eric Jones, the co-founder of The Vacationer.

The company’s recent Labor Day travel survey shows that 53% of Americans, or 137 million people, plan to travel over the holiday weekend. About 36% of people say they will travel by car, while 14% plan to fly. More than half say gas prices, though they’ve dropped from mid-summer highs, will affect their Labor Day plans. “People will still travel, but they’re going to cut corners elsewhere, so maybe they won’t travel as far, or maybe they won’t travel as long,” Jones said. “Instead of always going out to eat, they might try to cook foods a home. Instead of getting nicer hotels, they might try to get family members and friends to get Airbnbs. Maybe they’ll do day trips. Things like that, as opposed to a more expensive or extensive vacation.”

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline Tuesday in Arizona is $4.00. Last year at the same time, Arizonans were paying $3.11. The average high price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state was recorded on June 17, 2022, at $5.38. Of the Labor Day road-trippers surveyed, 26% say they will travel within 100 miles of home. About 13.5% say they will drive to a destination within 500 miles of home.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.