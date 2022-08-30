Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Gas prices to affect Labor Day travel for Arizonans, despite dipping prices at the pump

The company’s recent Labor Day travel survey shows that 53% of Americans, or 137 million people, plan to travel over the holiday weekend.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Labor Day weekend, some people will take off. More will hit the road. “One of the things we’ve noticed across the summer is that people are a little bit weary about inflation and gas prices, but they’re still intending to travel,” said Eric Jones, the co-founder of The Vacationer.

The company’s recent Labor Day travel survey shows that 53% of Americans, or 137 million people, plan to travel over the holiday weekend. About 36% of people say they will travel by car, while 14% plan to fly. More than half say gas prices, though they’ve dropped from mid-summer highs, will affect their Labor Day plans. “People will still travel, but they’re going to cut corners elsewhere, so maybe they won’t travel as far, or maybe they won’t travel as long,” Jones said. “Instead of always going out to eat, they might try to cook foods a home. Instead of getting nicer hotels, they might try to get family members and friends to get Airbnbs. Maybe they’ll do day trips. Things like that, as opposed to a more expensive or extensive vacation.”

TRENDING: Additional water cuts could be coming to Yuma farmers, threatening supply of leafy greens

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline Tuesday in Arizona is $4.00. Last year at the same time, Arizonans were paying $3.11. The average high price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state was recorded on June 17, 2022, at $5.38. Of the Labor Day road-trippers surveyed, 26% say they will travel within 100 miles of home. About 13.5% say they will drive to a destination within 500 miles of home.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix, Arizona,...
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
Gas prices still affecting Labor Day travel for Arizonans
A migrant man from Colombia holds his baby daughter after crossing into the United States near...
Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border
A radiating Arizona sun still has several months to go.
It’s hot out there: Here’s how to stay safe in this Arizona heat