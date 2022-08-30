First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today and tomorrow for the Valley, and through Thursday in Southwestern Arizona. Look for clear skies, light winds, and an afternoon high of 111 degrees in the Valley today. The normal or average high this time of year in Phoenix is 104 degrees, and our daily record is 113 for today.

A strong ridge of high pressure situated to our northwest will keep temperatures hot and conditions mostly dry through the rest of this week. Temperatures will come down a few degrees tomorrow with a Valley high of 108 expected. Temperatures stay hot through the holiday weekend ahead with afternoon highs ranging from 106 to 109 degrees.

Storm chances stay slim the rest of this week in the Valley and across the state. There looks to be a slight increase in storm chances by Friday and into the weekend in the high country. In the Valley, there’s a very slight chance of a few isolated storms Friday night and Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated, but at this point, we’re mostly in a break from the monsoon pattern through at least early next week.

