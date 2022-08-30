Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly drag racing crash

Chandler police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly drag racing crash.
Chandler police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly drag racing crash.(Chandler Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Chandler are looking for the driver of a car involved in a drag race that turned deadly late last week.

Chandler police say they were called out to a crash near Gilbert Road and Powell Place around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday. Officers arrived and found that a red Chevy Camaro had lost control, rolled over, and crashed into a block wall. The driver, identified as Mahad Zara, 32, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

TRENDING: Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street

Investigators believe Zara had been racing with someone at speeds between 80 and 90 miles per hour going northbound on Gilbert Road from Riggs Road. After passing Chandler Heights Road, Zara lost control and that’s when the crash occurred. Witnesses told detectives that the other car, either a gray or charcoal-colored Dodge sports vehicle sped off after the crash. Video surveillance from the scene shows both cars racing at what police called “extreme speeds.”

Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead.

Police are now asking anyone who might have been in the area, recognize the vehicle or know the driver involved to come forward. Detectives are still looking for more witnesses as investigators believe dash-camera video from the time of the crash could paint a clearer picture of the incident. Anyone with information that leads police to finding the car or the driver could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Chandler Police Department can be reached at 480-782-4130 or through a contact form on the department’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The deadline to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program
Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash
The greeting introduces Yarnell visitors as they arrive on Highway 89.
Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street