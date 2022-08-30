Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly drag racing crash

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Chandler are looking for the driver of a car involved in a drag race that turned deadly late last week.

Chandler police say they were called out to a crash near Gilbert Road and Powell Place around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday. Officers arrived and found that a red Chevy Camaro had lost control, rolled over, and crashed into a block wall. The driver, identified as Mahad Zara, 32, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Zara had been racing with someone at speeds between 80 and 90 miles per hour going northbound on Gilbert Road from Riggs Road. After passing Chandler Heights Road, Zara lost control and that’s when the crash occurred. Witnesses told detectives that the other car, either a gray or charcoal-colored Dodge sports vehicle sped off after the crash. Video surveillance from the scene shows both cars racing at what police called “extreme speeds.”

Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead.

Police are now asking anyone who might have been in the area, recognize the vehicle or know the driver involved to come forward. Detectives are still looking for more witnesses as investigators believe dash-camera video from the time of the crash could paint a clearer picture of the incident. Anyone with information that leads police to finding the car or the driver could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Chandler Police Department can be reached at 480-782-4130 or through a contact form on the department’s website.

