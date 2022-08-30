Newcomers Guide
Big NASCAR stars helping fundraise for Arizona kids battling cancer

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Some big NASCAR stars are in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three of NASCAR’s biggest names are in town, but they’re not here to race. Instead, they’re doing something good by helping raise money for Arizona kids battling cancer.

September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is in town for the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon benefiting Phoenix Children’s. 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will join him as a guest of honor, while Hall of Famer Dale Jarett will serve as master of ceremonies.

“Chase Elliott and Dale Jarrett are champions on and off the track, and we’re overjoyed they are joining us for such a great cause,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “I know the battle against pediatric cancer is near and dear to both of them, and collectively, we will continue doing all we can to help continue the fight.”

Event organizers say all proceeds from the event at the Arizona Biltmore will help fund Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Both Gordon and Elliott have a history of helping sick kids. The Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation has been racing money to find a cure for all types of pediatric cancer. While Elliott has a foundation that has partnered with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to help raise money for children battling the disease.

To learn more about the Ignition Luncheon fundraiser, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

