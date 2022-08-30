Newcomers Guide
7-year-old boy found with 2 guns at Cochise County school, deputies say

Gun was found at a Cochise County school campus.
Gun was found at a Cochise County school campus.(mgn)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a seven-year-old boy reportedly brought two guns to his school on Monday.

In a Facebook post, deputies said they were called to an elementary school after someone reported a second-grade student with a weapon in his backpack. When deputies got there, they found a gun with ammo inside his backpack along with a second handgun. His parents were called, and deputies ultimately referred him to juvenile court, where he will face a count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office did not say what school the boy attended nor where he could have obtained the guns. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

