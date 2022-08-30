3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers are injured, and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting outside a north Phoenix hotel on Sunday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. Officers say 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams, who was wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of the hotel and began shooting randomly. At one point, investigators say, Williams tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a nearby Waffle House, but it did not catch fire.

As Williams continued shooting, 36-year-old Misael Arevalo and a woman pulled into the parking lot and were shot and killed. When police arrived, Williams reportedly opened fire on several patrol vehicles. Two officers were injured after one was struck by a bullet in the shoulder and another was hit by shrapnel.

Police say the officer injured by shrapnel was able to get out of his car and began shooting at Williams. According to police, surveillance video shows Williams walking through the parking lot before falling to the ground. Authorities confirmed Williams shot himself and died at the scene.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital, one of whom was released early Monday morning. Police say the second officer is still in the hospital but is in stable condition and good spirits. Police say three other men, who police called innocent bystanders, were also injured by the gunfire. They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Arizona’s Family spoke to a guest at the motel who was among those injured, Wesley Williams. He’s not related to the shooter. He said he was staying in a room with his son and six-year-old daughter when he thought he heard fireworks around 8:30 p.m. “I heard what I thought were firecrackers in the hallway, went out to investigate to see what it was and the hallway comes down a little and turns. Once I got around the corner, maybe three foot into the area started shooting through the door and I got hit,” Wesley said.

He showed Arizona’s Family the injuries. Beneath a cut and bruise on his face is a bullet. He said he was fortunate it didn’t hit his jaw or neck and said another bullet grazed his arm. “When I first got shot, I went back in and woke him up, my son up, had him call 911, and got my six-year-old put down in a corner,” he explained.

Williams’ son Kyle was awakened by the incident and heard the gunfire. “I was sleeping; my dad was saying, ‘call 911, call 911, I just got shot.’ And by that time I started hearing more gunshots down the hallway,” said Kyle.

Wesley says he’s thankful to be alive after the shooting. “It hurts but it’s not that bad I guess, could be worse. I’m not dead,” he said.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams also spoke following the deadly shooting. “Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community,” said Williams. “How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?”

Early Monday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced that it was assisting in the investigation. Deer Valley Road reopened at 4 p.m. on Monday. However, the investigation is expected to continue in the area for most of the day. The names of the man and woman shot and killed have not been released.

Neighbors told Arizona's Family they know 24-year-old Isaiah Williams and were shocked and disturbed after hearing the news.

