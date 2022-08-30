Newcomers Guide
2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix

Two people were shot in a northeast Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Two people were shot in a northeast Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.

Officers then found a second shooting victim, who was also rushed to a hospital. Phoenix police say one of them has life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect detained, but right now it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

