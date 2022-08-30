2 men accused of causing $7,000 in graffiti damage in Avondale, surrounding areas

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage in the West Valley.

Avondale police said that the vandalism was happening in various parts of the city and throughout surrounding areas during the last several months. In all, there are 17 known reports of damage that cost the city more than $7,000 to clean up. Officers identified the suspects as Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30. They’re also known by their respective nicknames, Sier and Smerk.

Police say the two man were graffitiing around the city. (Avondale Police Department)

“Not only does graffiti and damage to property affect the entire area where its residents take great pride in their community,” Avondale police said but they also reminded the public that graffiti and property damage is also a Class 6 Felony.

Police showed some examples of graffiti believed to be connected to the two suspects. (Avondale Police Department)

Avondale residents are asked to report all graffiti to the city’s Graffiti Hotline at (623)-333-2702 and to submit crime tips, by calling (623)-333-7003

