Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Two year old pulled from pool in critical condition now stable

The child is expected to survive after a near drowning in Phoenix Saturday night.
The child is expected to survive after a near drowning in Phoenix Saturday night.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the two-year-old child who was pulled from a Phoenix apartment pool Saturday night is stable.

The little boy is expected to survive after being pulled out of the water unresponsive. Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Dunlap after getting reports of a possible drowning. The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but is now expected to survive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A two-year-old girl is in the hospital after being pulled from a Phoenix backyard pool.
Two-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool
File photo of crime scene tape.
Child killed, 6 others seriously hurt after Holbrook Indian School bus crash on I-40 in eastern Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Flagstaff, AZ Metro...
Metros sending the most people to Flagstaff
7-Day Forecast on Sunday, Aug 28
Hot and dry Sunday across the Valley ahead of a hot week