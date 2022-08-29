Two year old pulled from pool in critical condition now stable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the two-year-old child who was pulled from a Phoenix apartment pool Saturday night is stable.

The little boy is expected to survive after being pulled out of the water unresponsive. Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Dunlap after getting reports of a possible drowning. The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but is now expected to survive.

