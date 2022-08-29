Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa.

It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect tried to fight with responding officers before running back into the home. He then exchanged multiple shots with officers while barricaded inside.

The suspect was later found dead from a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear if he was shot by officers or if it was self-inflicted. No officers were injured.

Nearby Butterfield Elementary was placed into a precautionary lockdown during the ongoing incident. Officials say the school returned to normal operations just before 2 p.m. The suspect’s identity has not been released. According to Arizona’s Family’s records, this is the 25th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 72nd in the state overall in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.