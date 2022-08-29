Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs. NAU preview

(3TV/CBS 5) -- ASU FOOTBALL IS BACK! We go behind Lumberjack lines with NAU broadcaster Mitch Strohman (8:27), and dive deep into the Sun Devils’ season opener, including our game predictions.

Season Preview and Predictions: We discuss the season ahead and make our fearless predictions with Hod Rabino and Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com

Emory Jones Named Starting QB: Brad and Cole Topham break down the announcement that Jones is the new QB1.

Fall Camp Update: We break down the latest developments from camp and discuss how the key position battles are playing out. Plus, we talk with freshman defensive tackle Robby Harrison

Pac-12 and National Preview: We break down the conference and national landscape with ESPN’s Matt Barrie, plus we talk with safety Khoury Bethley and TE Messiah Swinson.

Fall Camp Preview: We break down the key position battles and highlight the critical storylines to track as the Sun Devils open up fall camp.

Pac-12 Media Day Recap: A rundown of the key points George Kliavkoff and others made at Pac-12 Media Day.

Media Day with the Devils: We talk with DE Michael Matus, TE Jalin Conyers, CB Timarcus Davis, C Ben Scott, and FB Case Hatch.

Breakout Candidates for 2022: We count down the Devils ready for the spotlight and talk with EMU head coach Chris Creighton.

ASU’s Place in a Post-Pac-12 World: We discuss the impact of USC & UCLA’s departure on ASU’s future and that of the entire sport with Hod Rabino.

Mailbag, softball woes, and more: We take listener questions, talk softball with Brady Vernon, and chat with ASU DL Jalil Rivera-Harvey and NAU head football coach Chris Ball.

A Stone Cole Year in Review: Bah gawd, King! That’s Sparky’s music! In honor of our 316th episode, we take a Stone Cold-themed look back at the year that was for Sun Devil sports. There was plenty that made us say “Hell yeah!” and a lot that caused a “What?!”

Some Positive Momentum: We break down some good news and talk with new WR Cam Johnson.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: After a rundown of the newest NFL-bound Sun Devil alums, we talk with a pair of recent commits: Iowa State transfer Joey Ramos and 2023 quarterback Izzy Carter. We then dive into a detailed and frank discussion on ASU’s issues with transfer portal losses and NIL (in)action.

What We Learned From Spring Practices: A roundtable discussion with Hod Rabino and Cole Topham on the big lessons from spring ball.

The Latest from Spring Ball: A discussion of the spring’s developments with Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com.

Spring Practice Update: We dive into the early storylines and talk with freshman WR Javen Jacobs.

Spring Practice Preview: We look ahead to spring ball and talk with D.J. Davidson and Tyler Johnson about their roads to the NFL Draft.

Sun Devil State of Affairs: We dive into the major issues facing the program with Jordan Simone.

EMERGENCY EPISODE: Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal: We break down the news of ASU’s QB leaving town.

Football update and baseball season preview: We discuss the latest football personnel moves & preview the baseball season with Travis Buck.

Signing Day and staff turmoil: We review the new signings and the staff turnover with Hod Rabino.

EMERGENCY EPISODE: A major coach staff shakeup: We discuss the firings & resignations with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.

Tracking ASU’s transfer portal activity: We break down the arrivals and departures through the portal & catch up with outgoing QB Ethan Long.

