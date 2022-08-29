Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people have been killed and nearly a dozen others hurt after a violent weekend in parts of the Valley. Below is a list of shootings that began Friday night.

Shooting at Avondale convenience store

The first shooting of the weekend happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at a Circle K in Avondale, where officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital, but police say he has not been forthcoming on what led up to the shooting.

Teens shot in west Phoenix

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Phoenix police were called to a home on 64th Drive near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police say two juveniles were taken to a local hospital, but that their injuries aren’t considered serious. There was no word on ages or possible suspects.

Saturday was clear of shooting investigations around the Valley, but it was a different story on Sunday.

2 dead in south Phoenix shooting

Two men were killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a house party around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police were called about a loud house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue and when they arrived, officers heard several shots coming from the backyard of a home. Two 21-year-old men, Xavier Martinez and Robert Puentes, died at the scene. The third man who was shot wasn’t seriously hurt. So far, police have not arrested any suspects. Tap or click here for more on this shooting.

Man shot in parking lot of Gilbert restaurant

Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill at the intersection of Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. Witnesses told police that several shots were fired from a car that sped away before officers arrived.

Police couldn’t find anyone at the scene who had been shot, but a short time later, a 27-year-old man was admitted to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds. Police say he wasn’t seriously hurt. No arrests have been made.

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a shooting was reported at a home in west Phoenix near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive just north of Indian School Road. There, officers found a man who had been shot to death, later identified as 40-year-old Victor Garcia, Jr.

Detectives learned that a group of people came by the home earlier, where they confronted Garcia and shot him. The suspects were gone before police arrived and so far, they have not been found. Click or tap here for the latest information.

3 dead, 2 officers hurt in north Phoenix shooting

Two people were shot to death and five others, including two Phoenix police officers, were hurt in a shooting Sunday night that also left the gunman dead. The shooting was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday outside of a Days Inn hotel near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, just west of I-17. Police say a suspect was wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, when he walked out of the hotel and began randomly firing a semi-automatic rifle.

A man and woman who pulled into the parking lot were shot and killed before police arrived. Multiple officers responded and when they got there, the suspect opened fire. One officer was shot while another was hit with shrapnel in the face. Both are expected to survive. Three other innocent bystanders were also shot. Find the latest information on this shooting here.

Mesa apartment shooting

Then at about 2 a.m. Monday morning, two men were killed and another was wounded in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex on East McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. The two men died at the scene, while the third was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say a suspect has been arrested, but other information has not yet been released. Tap or click here for more.

