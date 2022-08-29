Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Phoenix ranks as one of the top rudest cities in America, according to survey report

A recent survey ranked Phoenix as one of the rudest cities in America.
A recent survey ranked Phoenix as one of the rudest cities in America.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever thought that other residents in your city are rude? Maybe they’re honking the horn in traffic or oblivious to everything and everyone in public, just staring at their smartphone. A recent survey ranked the rudest cities in America, and Phoenix made the list.

Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents in 30 of the largest cities in the country to determine each city’s “rudeness score.” Philadelphia, Memphis, and New York make up the top three cities for rudeness, according to the survey, while Phoenix placed in the 11th spot. Below is a list of the top 14 rudest cities in America according to their residents.

  1. Philadelphia, PA
  2. Memphis, TN
  3. New York City, NY
  4. Las Vegas, NV
  5. Boston, MA
  6. Detroit, MI
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Washington, D.C.
  9. Los Angeles, CA
  10. Houston, TX
  11. Phoenix, AZ
  12. Jacksonville, FL
  13. Seattle, WA
  14. Louisville, KY

Some of the most common rude behaviors involve problems with driving and being disrespectful in public. These include: being absorbed by a cell phone in public, not letting people merge in traffic, not slowing down around pedestrians, being noisy in public, and not acknowledging strangers.

TRENDING: Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession

When it comes to who is ruder, those that move to Phoenix, seem to be ruder than the locals that were born and raised in the city. Below is a list of the top cities with rude non-locals where Phoenix ranked at #3.

  1. Charlotte, NC
  2. Nashville, TN
  3. Phoenix, AZ
  4. Austin, TX
  5. Portland, OR
  6. San Diego, CA
  7. Denver, CO
  8. Las Vegas, NV
  9. Fort Worth, TX
  10. Washington D.C.

Phoenix did not place at the top for the most polite city in the U.S. These cities were in the south, Midwest, and western parts of the country.

  1. Austin, TX
  2. San Diego, CA
  3. Fort Worth, TX
  4. Nashville, TN
  5. Indianapolis, IN

The survey also showed that Americans may unintentionally act rudely when traveling abroad because certain behaviors and gestures are not acceptable to other cultures in different countries.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying 19 students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon, when it...
Teen girl killed, 6 others seriously hurt in school bus crash on I-40 in eastern Arizona
The eastbound lanes of Loop 303 were closed just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway after a...
Motorcycle collides with donkey on Loop 303, leaving man seriously injured
A former Mesa teacher is talking to Arizona's Family about why she left the profession.
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
2 officers were injured in a shoot-out in north Phoenix, police say.
ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out