Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Motorcycle collides with donkey on Loop 303, leaving man seriously injured

The eastbound lanes of Loop 303 were closed just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway after a...
The eastbound lanes of Loop 303 were closed just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway after a motorcyclist struck a donkey on the roadway.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.

It’s not clear why the donkey was on the roadway or where it came from, but it did not survive the crash.

TRENDING: Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley

The eastbound lanes of the 303 were closed for about two hours following the accident, but have since fully reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying 19 students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon, when it...
Teen girl killed, 6 others seriously hurt in school bus crash on I-40 in eastern Arizona
A recent survey ranked Phoenix as one of the rudest cities in America.
Phoenix ranks as one of the top rudest cities in America, according to survey report
A former Mesa teacher is talking to Arizona's Family about why she left the profession.
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
2 officers were injured in a shoot-out in north Phoenix, police say.
ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out