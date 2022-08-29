Motorcycle collides with donkey on Loop 303, leaving man seriously injured

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.

It’s not clear why the donkey was on the roadway or where it came from, but it did not survive the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the 303 were closed for about two hours following the accident, but have since fully reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.