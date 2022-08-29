It’s Welcome Week at Grand Canyon University!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University says it is welcoming its largest class ever with about 9,700 new students starting this year. University officials say it brings the enrollment to roughly 25,000. On this Field Trip Friday (on a Monday), we’re showcasing what its central Phoenix campus has to offer as students and parents join in for GCU Welcome Week.

Students Begin Moving In

With such a big class, it’s no easy fit to make sure every student’s furniture and belongings fit and make their way into the dorms. More than 600 student volunteers, 1,000 student leaders, plus 100 staff are helping welcome nearly 3,000 students each day into the school’s 29 university halls. Arizona’s Family caught up with GCU President Brian Mueller at The Grove, the center hub of the freshman dorms, to talk about why Welcome Week is so important.

An Energetic Student Life

For the Lopes, there’s a lot more than just academia, some time for R&R and a place to blow off some steam (and stress) from classes are equally important. We spoke with Camden Marasco, President of the Associated Students of Grand Canyon University, to discuss the Lope Shop, which features a newly renovated patio gathering spot and is just steps from a new outdoor kitchen. It’s sure to get busy throughout the day.

Welcoming The Biggest Party in Basketball

School officials say GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. As the Havocs and athletes prepare for the upcoming season, we’re hearing from the coaches and the students cheering them on. You’ll note some homegrown talent too, with players from Tempe, Gilbert, and Phoenix, and they’re mighty tall, too.

GCU Renowned For Hands-On Learning... and eSports!

It’s one of the most experiences for students: a campus with a real hotel on campus, hands-on forensic classes, and fast-paced and accelerated nursing degrees. Even a recording studio is available for aspiring musicians! But in 2015, they stepped up into eSports or one of the fastest expanding industries in the digital age. Now, they’re one of the premier gaming destinations in the country. The school fields nearly 100 students across more than 17, including participation in over ten major titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Hearthstone.

