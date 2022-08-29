First Alert WX Day issued for Tuesday for extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Here comes the heat, a warm start to our morning with a low of just 89 degrees. Our afternoon temperature will be around 107, about three degrees above average. The heat starts to crank up tomorrow with a high of 110 degrees. We have issued a First Alert because of the extreme heat for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for many areas, including the Valley, beginning tomorrow through Wednesday. Upper high-pressure system will be building over the desert for the next few days and replacing monsoon moisture with intense heat.

Temperatures will stay above average throughout the workweek and into the weekend. It has been a while since we have had temperatures above 110. The last heat-related day was on July 22, when we had a high of 114 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will not offer much relief as well, with lows in the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s.

There is also an air quality alert for Maricopa County for Tuesday. Weather conditions combined with ozone levels are above average, which is why the alert has been issued.

