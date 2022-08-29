First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. High Pollution Advisory for ozone. Tomorrow and Tuesday, the Phoenix metro area and much of Western Arizona are under an Excessive Heat Watch for dangerously hot weather for this time of year. Look for highs near 110 Tuesday in the Valley and 108 degrees on Wednesday. Tuesday will be a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat.

High pressure centered near the Nevada/Utah border will keep temperatures very hot this week across our region. While the heat won’t likely be record-breaking for the Valley, temperatures will be 5-8 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A monsoon break is underway for much of the state this week. There’s only a very slight chance of storms in the Valley this week through Thursday, although mountain storms are still possible. Slight storm chances may return to the Valley forecast by the weekend, but at this point, temperatures look to stay above average through the weekend and potentially into early next week.

