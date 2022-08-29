Newcomers Guide
Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by truck in Glendale

Glendale police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a truck early Monday morning at 67th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been seriously hurt after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a truck early Monday morning in Glendale.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the accident at 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police say the bicyclist was traveling south through the crosswalk when he was hit by an eastbound truck. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt, but police are investigating to see if impairment played a role.

The intersection of 67th Ave. and Bethany Home is expected to be closed for several hours. Area drivers are asked to find alternative routes, including Camelback Road and Glendale Avenue for east and west travel, and 59th and 75th avenues for north and south travel.

