Amazon, Capital One investigating after thieves appearing as Amazon drivers steal credit cards across Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amazon and Capital One are investigating after Arizona’s Family uncovered a possible fraud scheme last week.

The criminal acts seem too similar to be a coincidence. Different men wearing Amazon driver clothes act like they’re dropping off a package but steal a replacement credit card right after FedEx drops it off at Valley homes.

“I thought it was a quirk when it happened to me but come to find out I was a victim also,” said Tracy McDowell, who reached out to Arizona’s Family, among many other victims, after our report aired last week. “I think its a high profile racket, that’s my opinion,” said McDowell.

With the victims’ permission, Arizona’s Family gave Amazon their home addresses and time of theft. After investigating, Amazon confirmed that it was not their employees responsible, as no employees or deliveries were scheduled for the routes where the thefts occurred.

Besides McDowell, most of the victims had their Capital One card stolen, now that company is investigating, too, after Arizona’s Family reached out for comment.

Arizona’s Family also contacted the Attorney General’s office and gave them five police report numbers. However, they could not confirm or deny if they are investigating.

“The million dollar question obviously is how did he know I was receiving the credit card in my envelope in FedEx? Because it was literally less than 10 minutes before I got my text message that my card had been delivered to my front door that it had been taken,” said McDowell.

It is the answer the victims are trying to unpack. Security expert Adam Coughran believes among the ways the crooks can know is hacking emails after they scammed the victim’s credit cards. “They’re monitoring your email, so when you get the notice your card is going to arrive today, well, now they know your card with the email on the parcel is on the way,” said Coughran.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.